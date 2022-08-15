Two youth washed away in Vaigai river near Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth, S. Dhanasekaran (23) of South Gate and his relative, G. Kannan (20) of Tirumangalam, were washed away in the Vaigai river at Thuvariman on Monday.

The police said that Dhanasekaran, who is a goldsmith, had gone to Muthiah Temple festival at Thuvariman. He along with his relative, Kannan, a graduate, went to the river to take a bath. However, they did not return.

ADVERTISEMENT

When relatives went in search, they found their dress and mobile phones lying on the bank. Samayanallur police and firemen have launched a search for the missing youth.

Last week, two youth drowned in the river near Melakkal.