Two youth washed away in Vaigai river near Madurai
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Two youth, S. Dhanasekaran (23) of South Gate and his relative, G. Kannan (20) of Tirumangalam, were washed away in the Vaigai river at Thuvariman on Monday.
The police said that Dhanasekaran, who is a goldsmith, had gone to Muthiah Temple festival at Thuvariman. He along with his relative, Kannan, a graduate, went to the river to take a bath. However, they did not return.
ADVERTISEMENT
When relatives went in search, they found their dress and mobile phones lying on the bank. Samayanallur police and firemen have launched a search for the missing youth.
Last week, two youth drowned in the river near Melakkal.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
-
Opinion
A Red-Letter day
-
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM