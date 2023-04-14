Two youth cheat man of ₹4.07 lakh

April 14, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Two youths from Nashik in Maharashtra were arrested by Devakottai police in Sivaganga district and handed over to Kenikarai police in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday on charges of cheating a local travel agent of exchanging Indian currencies for US Dollar to the tune of ₹4.07 lakh.

Police said that Albashagir (27) of Ramanathapuram was operating a travel agency near the bus stand here. He was reportedly surfing the internet to find out the steps to exchange Indian currencies for US Dollar. He chanced upon an address in Ramanathapuram and got in touch with the person.

He went to a lodge near Kumariah Koil here and found that two youths who were identified as Yogesh (31) and Seshath (31) from Nasik in Maharashtra were dealing with the US Dollars. They had initially given him $400 USD and got ₹32,000 INR for that. After a few hours, the duo had reportedly told Albashagir that they had $5,000 USD and promised to give him for an attractive rate. Hence, he had brought ₹4.07 lakh and handed it over to the two youths.

They made him sit inside the lodge in the first floor and got into a waiting car in the ground floor and vanished from the spot. Since they did not turn up, Albashagir smelt that he was duped and immediately informed the lodge owner, who gave the details of the taxi in which the two youths had left.

When the taxi driver was contacted, he was heading near Devakottai and thus handed the two with the police. The Kenikarai police rushed to Devakottai and brought the two youths to Ramanathapuram.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two were in the habit of cheating gullible persons and had four cases against them in Thiruvananthapuram and Dehradun respectively. Further investigation was on.