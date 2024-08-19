ADVERTISEMENT

Two youngsters killed as speeding bike falls into gorge near Srivilliputtur

Published - August 19, 2024 02:03 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Their bike fell into a gorge where the road was dug up for the construction of a bridge across the Arjuna river on the Tirumangalam-Kollam four-lane highway

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two people from Bodinayakanur in Theni district in Tamil Nadu were killed when the motorbike they were riding fell into a gorge where the road was dug up for the construction of a bridge across the Arjuna river on the Tirumangalam-Kollam four-lane highway in the early hours of Monday, 19 August 2024.

The police identified the deceased as D. Krishnamoorthi, 19, and K. Jeyaprakash, 20, of Bhadrakalipuram. 

The youngsters were proceeding towards Vembakottai to attend a family function. 

They had last called the family at around midnight on Sunday (August 19, 2024), after which their mobile phones got switched off.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is widening the Tirumangalam-Kollam highway into a four-lane road. Though the road parallel to it had been laid, the NHAI officials had barricaded it near Nathampatti since the road ahead had been dug up for the construction of the bridge. 

The youngsters reportedly ignored the barricades and took the wrong road. They sped without noticing the gorge, and their bike fell into it, hitting the other side of the trench. The duo fell some 30 feet into the river, as per the Nathampatti police investigating the case. 

Their bodies were found on Monday morning and were taken to a government hospital in Watrap for postmortem examination. 

