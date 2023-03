March 24, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Sivakasi

Two working sheds were partially damaged in a fire accident at Srinithi Fireworks at Sengamalapatti here on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

Police said around 3:15 p.m. fire was reported at the chemical filling room. Though some 30 workers were working in the unit, they managed to escape.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Station Fire Officer, R. Venkatesan put out the flames within 30 minutes. Sivakasi East police are investigating.

