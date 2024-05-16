ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers sustain burns while destroying match unit waste in Sattur

Published - May 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons suffered burn injuries while they were trying to destroy waste from a match unit in a waste-pit in Chinnakamanpatti here.

The police identified the injured as M. Saravanankumar (28) and P. Kalaivanan (32) of Sattur.

The police said that the duo were employed at Vignesh Match Works and had taken a van load of waste from the match unit to the waste-pit on Tuesday evening.

After parking the van close to the pit, they began dumping the waste in the pit.

However, they failed to notice the smouldering waste which was already in the pit.

When the waste, including chemicals, were dumped on it. The waste erupted into a huge ball of fire that engulfed both the workers. They suffered burn injuries on their hands and faces.

Both of them were admitted to a private hospital in Sivakasi.

Firemen put out the flames.

Sattur Town police have booked a case.

