Two workers killed

Aruppukottai

Two construction workers, P. Alaguraj, 32, and S. Muthuraj, 28, of Keezhapoolangal, were killed when the motorbike on which they were riding had a head-on collision on Paralachi-Aruppukottai highway near K. Chettikulam bus stop on Sunday night.

The police said that the victims, who were relatives, were staying in Sivakasi and were involved in construction work. They were returning home near Paralachi. When they were proceeding near K. Chettikulam police station, a car that was coming from the opposite direction knocked down their motorbike at around 7.15 p.m. Both of them were killed on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the car driver Kansul Raghuman, 58, of Sivakasi.

