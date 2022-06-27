Two workers killed
Aruppukottai
Two construction workers, P. Alaguraj, 32, and S. Muthuraj, 28, of Keezhapoolangal, were killed when the motorbike on which they were riding had a head-on collision on Paralachi-Aruppukottai highway near K. Chettikulam bus stop on Sunday night.
The police said that the victims, who were relatives, were staying in Sivakasi and were involved in construction work. They were returning home near Paralachi. When they were proceeding near K. Chettikulam police station, a car that was coming from the opposite direction knocked down their motorbike at around 7.15 p.m. Both of them were killed on the spot.
The police have registered a case against the car driver Kansul Raghuman, 58, of Sivakasi.
==
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.