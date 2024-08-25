Two workers died in a fireworks unit blast in Avichipatti foothills near Natham in the district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that Selvam, 48, the proprietor, had the fireworks unit in Avichipatti. It is said that he had engaged workers from Tiruthangal in Virudhunagar district and from Perambalur district on a contract basis.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two workers, whose identity could not be established as the bodies were charred, were making country made crackers. They were said to be working under a shed and it is suspected that the crackers may have burst accidentally.

A senior police officer, who inspected the scene of crime, said that the proprietor, a DMK party functionary, was absconding. A special team was on the lookout for the suspect.

A portion of the shed was razed down. Natham DSP Murugesan, RDO (in-charge) Palpandi and Tahsildar Saravana Kumar inspected the spot. The samples of crackers showed that they were made for use in local festivals and marriage processions.

On information, the Natham police sent the two bodies to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Environmental activists in Dindigul district have appealed to the police to intensify surveillance as there were many unauthorised and illegal cracker making units in Natham, Manakattu Senthurai and Avichipatti areas. The residents in these habitations also claimed that the workers made crackers only during late nights and closed their operations during the day time.