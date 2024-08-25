GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two workers killed in fireworks unit blast near Natham

Updated - August 25, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 05:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers died in a fireworks unit blast in Avichipatti foothills near Natham in the district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that Selvam, 48, the proprietor, had the fireworks unit in Avichipatti. It is said that he had engaged workers from Tiruthangal in Virudhunagar district and from Perambalur district on a contract basis.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two workers, whose identity could not be established as the bodies were charred, were making country made crackers. They were said to be working under a shed and it is suspected that the crackers may have burst accidentally.

A senior police officer, who inspected the scene of crime, said that the proprietor, a DMK party functionary, was absconding. A special team was on the lookout for the suspect.

A portion of the shed was razed down. Natham DSP Murugesan, RDO (in-charge) Palpandi and Tahsildar Saravana Kumar inspected the spot. The samples of crackers showed that they were made for use in local festivals and marriage processions.

On information, the Natham police sent the two bodies to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Environmental activists in Dindigul district have appealed to the police to intensify surveillance as there were many unauthorised and illegal cracker making units in Natham, Manakattu Senthurai and Avichipatti areas. The residents in these habitations also claimed that the workers made crackers only during late nights and closed their operations during the day time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.