Two workers killed in fire accident at fireworks unit in Virudhunagar

January 24, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Explosion takes place while mixing chemicals. Two others grievously injured; four working sheds damaged

The Hindu Bureau

One of the damaged working sheds in Thalamuthu Fireworks in Vachchakarapatti in Virudhunagar district where fire accident claimed two lives on January 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two workers, identified as P. Kaliraj (20), K. Veerakumar (50), were killed in a fire accident at Thalamuthu fireworks unit at Vachchakarapatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, January 24, 2023.

Two others, S. Saravanakumar (25) of Kanniseripudur and S. Sundaramoorthi (17) of Inamreddiyapatti sustained greivous burn injuries.

The police said Saravanakumar with 90% burns and Sundaramoorthi with 70% burns were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

The police said mixing of chemicals at the mixing room had reportedly led to an explosion which claimed both the lives.

Four working sheds were razed to ground in the impact of the explosion.

Fire and Rescue Services team put out the flames and prevented it from spreading further.

Nearly 40 workers were working in the unit when the accident occured.

Vachchakarapatti police are investigating.

