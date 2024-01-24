Two workers killed in fire accident at fireworks unit in Virudhunagar

January 24, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Two workers, identified as P. Kaliraj (20), K. Veerakumar (50), were killed in a fire accident at Thalamuthu fireworks unit at Vachchakarapatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, January 24, 2023.

Two others, S. Saravanakumar (25) of Kanniseripudur and S. Sundaramoorthi (17) of Inamreddiyapatti sustained greivous burn injuries.

The police said Saravanakumar with 90% burns and Sundaramoorthi with 70% burns were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said mixing of chemicals at the mixing room had reportedly led to an explosion which claimed both the lives.

Four working sheds were razed to ground in the impact of the explosion.

Fire and Rescue Services team put out the flames and prevented it from spreading further.

Nearly 40 workers were working in the unit when the accident occured.

Vachchakarapatti police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT