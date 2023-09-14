Two workers killed in blast at stone quarry

September 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two workers were killed in a stone quarry at Sundarapuri village near Vadamadurai in Vedasandur block of Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said that workers had assembled at the quarry, owned by one Ramesh, in the morning. Even before they started their work, a huge boulder from the top rolled down and fell on the explosives kept for blasting the rocks. In the blast that followed, sharp stones hit the two workers - Narayanan (60) of Arasampatti and Velu alias Mathew (55) of Sundarapuri - and died on the spot.

Two others - Mariappan and Subramani - were admitted to Vedasandur Government Hospital. The doctors said that their condition was stable, but they were still under observation as they had suffered multiple injuries. Vadamadurai police are investigating.