Two workers killed as van gets upset near Tiruchuli

27 December 2020 21:20 IST

Aruppukottai

Two persons were killed and nine injured when a van carrying workers to a private spinning mill got upset near Panaiyur in Tiruchuli on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as P. Poosaiyah (27) and C. Srikanth (19) of Chellaiahpuram.

The police said that the driver, S.Muniyasamy (22) of Sattur, had lost control of the speeding vehicle while taking the workers from Anaikulam to Sri Parameswari Spinning Mill in Pandalgudi. Consequently, it fell on its side at around 7 a.m. Both the deceased had sustained head injuries, the police said.

The driver had claimed that the vehicle got upset as he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The injured, including six women, were given first-aid at Tiruchuli Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the absence of doctors at the Tiruchuli GH angered the relatives who smashed the glass there. They complained that only nurses had to give first-aid to the injured and later they moved them to a private hospital in Aruppukottai. Tiruchuli police are investigating.