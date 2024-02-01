ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers involved in construction of Pamban rail bridge injured as crane crashes

February 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

The damaged lattice boom of a crane that was lifting the tower segment of the new Pamban rail bridge under construction near Rameswaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Two workers were injured when the lattice boom of a crane, which was lifting a 32-tonne tower segment as part of assemblying the lift span of the new Pamban rail bridge under construction, crashed on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Mariappan and Christie, employed by the contractor.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is constructing the over two-km-long new Pamban bridge to connect the mainland and Rameswaram island. While most of the bridge work has been completed, the work of assemblying the lift span is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A crane with a capacity of 150 tonne was involved in lifting the tower segment when a mechnanical failure led to its lattice boom coming down crashing.

One of the injured is being treated in a private hospital in Ramanathapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US