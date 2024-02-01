GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two workers involved in construction of Pamban rail bridge injured as crane crashes

February 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged lattice boom of a crane that was lifting the tower segment of the new Pamban rail bridge under construction near Rameswaram on Thursday.

The damaged lattice boom of a crane that was lifting the tower segment of the new Pamban rail bridge under construction near Rameswaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Two workers were injured when the lattice boom of a crane, which was lifting a 32-tonne tower segment as part of assemblying the lift span of the new Pamban rail bridge under construction, crashed on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Mariappan and Christie, employed by the contractor.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is constructing the over two-km-long new Pamban bridge to connect the mainland and Rameswaram island. While most of the bridge work has been completed, the work of assemblying the lift span is under way.

A crane with a capacity of 150 tonne was involved in lifting the tower segment when a mechnanical failure led to its lattice boom coming down crashing.

One of the injured is being treated in a private hospital in Ramanathapuram.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.