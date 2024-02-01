Two workers involved in construction of Pamban rail bridge injured as crane crashes

February 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Rameswaram

Two workers were injured when the lattice boom of a crane, which was lifting a 32-tonne tower segment as part of assemblying the lift span of the new Pamban rail bridge under construction, crashed on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Mariappan and Christie, employed by the contractor.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is constructing the over two-km-long new Pamban bridge to connect the mainland and Rameswaram island. While most of the bridge work has been completed, the work of assemblying the lift span is under way.

A crane with a capacity of 150 tonne was involved in lifting the tower segment when a mechnanical failure led to its lattice boom coming down crashing.

One of the injured is being treated in a private hospital in Ramanathapuram.