Two workers from Chhattisgarh killed in road accident in Madurai

March 04, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two construction workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a hit-and-run case on the flyover on Inner Ring Road at Sivaganga junction in the wee hours of Monday. 

The deceased were identified as K. Anil Kumar (25) and R. Ram Baran (32). 

The workers from Chhattisgarh were working in a ready-mix concrete plant in Valayankulam. 

While Ram Baran was riding a bike, Anil Kumar was the pillion rider. Even as they were riding on the wrong lane on the grade-separator while going from Thoothukudi Road towards Tiruchi Road, some unidentified vehicle fatally knocked them down at around 1 a.m.

The bodies were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. 

Traffic Investigation Wing are investigating the case.

