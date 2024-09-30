GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two workers from Chhattisgarh held for removing rail clips near Paramakudi

Published - September 30, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Chhattisgarh who were working for a railway contractor have been arrested for removing around 400 clips fastening rails with sleepers near Paramakudi railway station on September 16.

Government Railway Police identified the accused as Suresh Agariya and Nithishkumar of Balrampur.

The police said the duo had nurtured a grudge against the contractor for paying them lower salary and wanted to take revenge on him. They stealthily removed the clips of the inner side of one of the tracks for nearly 130 metres.

However, a railway keyman, Senthilkumar, who was on patrol duty, found the danger and stopped trains from running over them.

Investigation led to the arrest of the duo who were among the 25 workers from Chhattishgarh employed by the railway contractor. They were remanded in judicial custody.

