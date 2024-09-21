Two workers digging septic tank die in Sivaganga

Two workers died while they were engaged in digging a septic tank on a private premises in Bismillah Nagar at Illayankudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Police said Ramaiah, 50, of Sithoorani and Baskaran, 50, of Thiruvidayarpuram near here were engaged in digging a septic tank for a house being constructed by Sikkandar. It is said that for the last three days, the two workers dug up a nearly 25-foot-deep pit with a width of 2.5 feet.

As they were digging, the two men is suspected to have fainted inside the pit and were found lying unconscious. Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services personnel were informed and they arrived at the spot.

Even as a fire-fighter attempted to step into the pit, he suffered “breathlessness” and was immediately pulled out. He was given first-aid. Subsequently, another fire-fighter got inside armed with a mobile oxygen cylinder and pulled out the two workers. They were taken to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead. The two bodies were sent for post-mortem. Illayankudi police are investigating.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that adjacent to the house was an unused channel, which was once used as waterway for irrigation purposes in the locality. As there was no flow of water, sewage was let out into the channel and could have led to suffocation when the two workers entered inside.

A police officer said they would probe the incident after the post-mortem report was released.