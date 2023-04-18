ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers attack site-engineer with iron rods

April 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A site-engineer, C. Selvam (39), sustained head injuries when workers attacked him with iron rods at a construction site in Kallampatti under M. Chathirapatti police station limits on Monday.

The police said Mr. Selvam called one of the workers, N. Jafer Mohmmed (19), over phone and enquired about the number of persons who had turned up for work.

Jafer Mohmmed told him that six were working at the site, and when Mr. Selvam went there he found only four persons working at the site.

When he scolded Mohmmed for lying, Mohmmed and another worker, N. Jalal Mohammed (21), attacked him with iron rods. Mr. Selvam has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

