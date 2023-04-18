HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two workers attack site-engineer with iron rods

April 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A site-engineer, C. Selvam (39), sustained head injuries when workers attacked him with iron rods at a construction site in Kallampatti under M. Chathirapatti police station limits on Monday.

The police said Mr. Selvam called one of the workers, N. Jafer Mohmmed (19), over phone and enquired about the number of persons who had turned up for work.

Jafer Mohmmed told him that six were working at the site, and when Mr. Selvam went there he found only four persons working at the site.

When he scolded Mohmmed for lying, Mohmmed and another worker, N. Jalal Mohammed (21), attacked him with iron rods. Mr. Selvam has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.