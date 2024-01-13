GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two women tourists from North India die in road accident near Dhanushkodi; 22 others admitted to Government Hospital

January 13, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two women passengers from North India, who were travelling with a group, died in a road accident when two passenger vans coming in the opposite direction collided head-on near Madurai-Dhanuskodi National Highway in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Police said that the van, which was heading towards Rameswaram from Dhanushkodi with 25 occupants from Madhya Pradesh reportedly collided with another van proceeding towards Dhanushkodi at Thavukadu. It was said that a bus, which was going towards Dhanushkodi had suddenly stopped and the van coming behind it, overtook the bus and hit the van coming in the opposite direction.

In the impact, about 25 people in both the vehicles suffered multiple injuries. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the occupants from the vans and sent them to the Government Hospital. It is said that two injured persons — Manubai (42) wife of Mukesh of Ujjain district and Nathanbai (70) wife of Ramlal, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh — died on the way to the hospital.

Doctors said that they have admitted 12 men and 10 women in the hospital and their condition was stable. Dhanushkodi police have registered a case and are investigating.

