Two women robbed of gold chains

Two women sustained bleeding injuries when unidentified persons snatched their gold chains when they were riding a two-wheeler near Tiruvathavur on Thursday night.

Police said N. Jeyasheela, 39, of Mela Pathinettangudi was riding the two-wheeler with her mother-in-law S. Vijayalakshmi, 60, on pillion near Thammam oorani at 8.45 p.m. Two unidentified persons who followed them on a motorbike yanked the gold chains of the women and fled the scene. The police said the women together lost 8.4 sovereigns of gold.

When the robbers pulled the chain, Jeyasheela lost control of the bike and both of them fell down. While Ms. Jeyasheela sustained bleeding injuries on her neck, abdomen and leg, Ms. Vijayalakshmi suffered a bleeding injury on her neck.

Melur police are investigating.