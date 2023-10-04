ADVERTISEMENT

Two women robbed of 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery at knifepoint in Thoothukudi

October 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police are on the lookout for two robbers who entered a house and robbed two women of ₹29.75 lakh-worth gold ornaments at knifepoint.

The police said Arputharaj alias Kutti, 62, of Annai Teresa Nagar near SPIC Nagar here was at his fancy store on Tuesday night when two unidentified persons, wearing ‘purdah’, entered his house and threatened at knifepoint his wife Selvarani, 60, and daughter-in-law Aswini, 35.

After tying their hands and legs, the robbers relieved the women of their gold jewellery and took some other gold ornaments kept in an almirah — weighing 62 sovereigns in total.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the robbers left the house, the two women screamed for help, following which the neighbours released them.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Arputharj, Muthaiahpuram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US