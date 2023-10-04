Two women robbed of 62 sovereigns of gold jewellery at knifepoint in Thoothukudi

October 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police are on the lookout for two robbers who entered a house and robbed two women of ₹29.75 lakh-worth gold ornaments at knifepoint.

The police said Arputharaj alias Kutti, 62, of Annai Teresa Nagar near SPIC Nagar here was at his fancy store on Tuesday night when two unidentified persons, wearing ‘purdah’, entered his house and threatened at knifepoint his wife Selvarani, 60, and daughter-in-law Aswini, 35.

After tying their hands and legs, the robbers relieved the women of their gold jewellery and took some other gold ornaments kept in an almirah — weighing 62 sovereigns in total.

After the robbers left the house, the two women screamed for help, following which the neighbours released them.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Arputharj, Muthaiahpuram police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.