Two women relieved of gold chains

16 October 2020 18:47 IST

Virudhunagar

Unidentified persons yanked a five sovereign gold from an elderly woman S. Velumani (58) on Aruppukottai road overbridge under Virudhunagar bazaar police station limits on Thursday morning.

The police said that the woman, a drawing teacher, had gone for a morning walk near Kamatchiamman temple when the pillionrider of a speeding motorbike pulled her gold chain and fled away from the scene.

Advertising

Advertising

In another incident, U. Avudaiyammal (70) of R.R .Nagar was relieved of her two sovereign gold chain by a trickster who promised to get her an additional ₹ 1,000 old age pension near Vachchakarapatti.

The police said that when the woman was waiting near the mosque to buy ration goods, the accused had approached her and broached a conversation with her.

He took the woman to a secluded place on Thulukkapatti Road and took a photograph of the woman. Suddenly, he pulled her gold chain and fled the scene.