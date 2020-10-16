Two women relieved of gold chains

Virudhunagar

Unidentified persons yanked a five sovereign gold from an elderly woman S. Velumani (58) on Aruppukottai road overbridge under Virudhunagar bazaar police station limits on Thursday morning.

The police said that the woman, a drawing teacher, had gone for a morning walk near Kamatchiamman temple when the pillionrider of a speeding motorbike pulled her gold chain and fled away from the scene.

In another incident, U. Avudaiyammal (70) of R.R .Nagar was relieved of her two sovereign gold chain by a trickster who promised to get her an additional ₹ 1,000 old age pension near Vachchakarapatti.

The police said that when the woman was waiting near the mosque to buy ration goods, the accused had approached her and broached a conversation with her.

He took the woman to a secluded place on Thulukkapatti Road and took a photograph of the woman. Suddenly, he pulled her gold chain and fled the scene.