ADVERTISEMENT

Two women raped by five persons in Aruppukottai

March 19, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two women, both sisters, were raped by a gang of five men in Aruppukottai on Monday after one of them, Rajkumar, kidnapped them in the guise of taking them to the hospital with the claim that their sister had met with an accident.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah said that four of the accused have been arrested while one of them was absconding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the women were taken on a bike by Rajkumar. He took them to a quarry site where four others were waiting. All the four threatened the women and sexually abused them.

The Aruppukottai Town police have booked all the accused for rape, kidnap and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The other accused were identified as Balaji, Sundaralingam, Nagamuneeskani and Karthik.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US