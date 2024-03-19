Two women raped by five persons in Aruppukottai

March 19, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Two women, both sisters, were raped by a gang of five men in Aruppukottai on Monday after one of them, Rajkumar, kidnapped them in the guise of taking them to the hospital with the claim that their sister had met with an accident.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah said that four of the accused have been arrested while one of them was absconding.

According to police, the women were taken on a bike by Rajkumar. He took them to a quarry site where four others were waiting. All the four threatened the women and sexually abused them.

The Aruppukottai Town police have booked all the accused for rape, kidnap and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The other accused were identified as Balaji, Sundaralingam, Nagamuneeskani and Karthik.