Two women murdered in separate incidents in Madurai district

February 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

A 35-year-old woman, R. Poongodi of Kattakulam, who was stabbed by her husband, Rajeshkanna at Vadipatti on Saturday morning, succumbed to injuries later in the day.

The police said that the couple were married for eight years and they had two children.

The man, who was a drunkard, used to often quarrel with Poongodi suspecting her fidelity.

The deceased, who was a nurse at a hospital in Madurai, left him and came to her mother’s house in the same village a few days back.

When Poongodi was waiting in the bus stop to go for work, Rajeshkanna came there and picked up a quarrel with her.

Suddenly, he stabbed her multiple times and fled the scene.

The woman was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where she died at night.

Vadipatti police have altered the case from attempt to murder to murder and are on the lookout for the accused.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, reported in Nagamalai Pudukottai, a 78-year-old woman, P. Chinthamani, of Melkuyilkudi, was bludgeoned to death by her son, P. Venthan (54), on Saturday.

The police said that the accused, who was living with his mother after having separated from his wife, was a drunkard. He used to frequently quarrel with his aged mother.

He had been demanding his mother to give him his share of the family property.

On Saturday, he again sought his share of property and when the mother did not budge, the man took a wooden log and assaulted her. The woman died due to severe blood loss.

The police have arrested Venthan.