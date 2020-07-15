Two women murdered, 75 sovereigns stolen

Sivaganga

Rise in crime rate after release of remand prisoners: villagers

A 60-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were murdered and about 75 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from their house at Mudukoorani in Kalayarkoil block in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiry showed that the house belonged to Stephen, 38, who was enlisted in the army and posted in Ladakh. His father Santiago, 66, mother Rajakumari and wife Sneha, 30, lived there. The younger couple’s seven-month-old girl was also with them.

On Tuesday morning, when Santiago was away at a farm in the neighbourhood, the burglars are suspected to have gained entry into the house. They attacked the two women and decamped with gold jewels and other valuables in the almirah, which was found broke open.

Ramanathapuram SP V. Varun Kumar (holding additional charge of Sivaganga district) visited the scene of crime. A sniffer dog was pressed into service and fingerprint experts visited the spot. The bodies were sent to GH for postmortem. A case of murder for gain was registered.

An investigating officer said the burglars might have attacked the women with iron rod, causing fatal injuries. On hearing the cries of the child, which was left unharmed, neighbours rushed to the house.

DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Mylvaganan inspected the scene of crime. Five special teams were formed to nab the killers.

Santiago said his family members had dedicated themselves to the army. His second son, James Raj, was also in the army.

Villagers said there was a rise in the number of crimes after 82 remand prisoners were let off from the sub-jail in the district. While they were released on bail due to COVID-19, it was for the police to keep a check on their movements.