Two women lodge complaints against in-laws

18 December 2020 21:55 IST

Madurai

A 25-year-old woman from Varichiyur has lodged a police complaint of cheating against his parents-in-law for arranging her marriage with their son hiding the fact that he was infected with HIV in 2016.

She has complained that the in-laws, including her husband’s brother and sister, who had promised to give their property to her as compensation, did not keep up their words. The woman said that when she had gone to her mother’s house for her delivery, her husband had committed suicide at his house in 2017. The in-laws had hidden the death and did not give the property, she said.

As per the Additional Mahila Court direction, the Karuppayoorani police have registered the case.

In another case, a 26-year-old woman from Melur has complained that her husband, working abroad, had been snooping on her movement by installing a tracking application on her mobile phone. She said that her parents-in-law were part of the conspiracy.

The woman complained that her brother-in-law had come to her house and tried to destroy her mobile phone. When she prevented him, he harassed her and her mother. Melur All Women Police have registered a case.