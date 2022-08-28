Two women killed, nine injured as SUV rams tree near Thoothukudi

The family was travelling to Tiruchender

The Hindu Bureau Thoothukudi
August 28, 2022 15:07 IST

The mangled remains of the SUV that hit a roadside tree near Kurukkusalai, claiming two lives in Thoothukudi district on August 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Two women from Virudhunagar district were killed and nine others were injured when the car in which they were travelling, hit a roadside tree at Kurukkusalai near here on Sunday.

The police said the family members of Palanisamy (65) of Pethureddiypatti near Sattur were proceeding to Tiruchendur in an SUV. When the vehicle was travelling on the Madurai-Thoothukudi four-way highway at Kurukkusalai, one of the tyres burst and the driver, Sankar, lost control of the vehicle.

Consequently, the vehicle hit a roadside tree. During impact, Palanisamy's wife, Sankareswari (60), a school teacher, and their family friend, A. Maruthayee (55), were killed on the spot. Two persons, including Palanisamy's son Sankar, sustained serious injuries. All the injured persons were admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital.

The police identified the injured as Palanisami, his son, Kanaga Dharmaraj (40), his wife, Muthulakshmi and daughters, Oviya Shri (10) and Nivithguru (7); Sankar's children, Beemanhi (10) and Beeman (7) and Ramar.

Ottapidaram police are investigating into the accident.

