Two women killed, 12 injured in accident

Two women were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident near Koodankulam on Wednesday.

A group of people from Therku Pulimankulam near Koodankulam, including M. Vijayakumar, were going to Kanniyakumari in the small hours in a mini passenger vehicle to offer prayers in memory of his father. When the vehicle was crossing Thottavilai intersection around 5.30 a.m., an oncoming sports utility vehicle collided against their vehicle. Vijayakumar’s wife Santhanamari, 32, and his relative M. Muthu Selvi, 32, and 12 others were seriously injured in the accident. Santhanamari and Muthu Selvi succumbed to the injuries on the way to Koodankulam Government Hospital.

The injured were sent to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam in Nagercoil after they were given first aid at Koodankulam GH.

On getting information about the accident in his Radhapuram constituency, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu contacted Minister for Public Health Ma. Subramanian and Dean of the Kanniyakumari hospital to ensure better care to the victims.

Moreover, Mr. Appavu has also sent a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin requesting him to give solatium to the family of the deceased and also the injured.

