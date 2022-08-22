Two women injured in elephant attack in Dindigul

Incident happened when they were working in a corn field

Two women sustained injuries in an elephant attack at Chatrapatti Pirivu in Ayakudi near Siththankovil in Dindigul district on Monday.

The injured, Muniyammal, 60, and Vallinayagam,45, were admitted to Palani Government Hospital and were in stable condition, said S. Prabhu, District Forest Officer.

Oddanchatarram Forest Ranger Senthil said the incident occurred when the victims, along with six others, were working in a corn field on a patta land belonging to Karuppasamy around 9 a.m. The elephant that emerged out of the farm attacked the workers.

“The victims were hit by the elephant’s trunk and hind legs while they were trying to escape,” he added.

The ranger said that the elephant was one among a herd of five roaming in the area whose movement was under constant monitoring.