Two women from Maharashtra booked for flying drone over Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai

June 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two software engineers from Maharastra, Sayali and Sruthi, were booked by Madurai City Police for flying drone over Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple without any police permission on Thursday.

The police said that the engineers, aged 28 and 30, who were working in Bengaluru, had come to Madurai on a tour. They had stayed at the temple’s guest house.

With an intention to post the photo and video of the famous temple, they had operated a drone over the temple.

Even as the police got alert with the sound of the flying drone, the duo could not properly operate it and the drone fell down near the frisking point of the temple on West Chithirai Street.

The police then tracked the women and booked them for negligent conduct in flying the drone and under the provisions of Aircraft Act.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple is under high security and flying drone around the temple is banned.

