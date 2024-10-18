GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two women from Madurai drown off Thoothukudi coast

The women were in Thoothukudi for a temple festival; three others who were rescued have been hospitalised, police said

Published - October 18, 2024 04:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women from Madurai drowned in the sea near Vembar in Thoothukudi district, while three other women, who were rescued, were hospitalised at the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Friday, October 18, 2024.

According to the police, a few families from G. R. Nagar in Madurai had come to Thoothukudi five days ago, on a visit to a temple. After the temple festival finished on Thursday, October 17, the women from the families had gone to the seaside near Periasamipuram for a dip around 7 a.m. on Friday. Reportedly, some of the women were washed away on large waves, and an alarm was raised.

Illakiya. M (21) of G.R. Nagar Madurai and S. Kanniammal (50) also of Madurai drowned, and were declared ‘brought dead’ at the Vembar Primary Health Centre. Three others, S.N. Muruga Lakshmi (38) of Kerala, M. Swetha (22) of Madurai and S. Anitha (29) also of Madurai were given first-aid and then rushed to the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Kurangudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

Published - October 18, 2024 04:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Madurai / death / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.