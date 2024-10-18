Two women from Madurai drown off Thoothukudi coast

Two women from Madurai drowned in the sea near Vembar in Thoothukudi district, while three other women, who were rescued, were hospitalised at the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Friday, October 18, 2024.

According to the police, a few families from G. R. Nagar in Madurai had come to Thoothukudi five days ago, on a visit to a temple. After the temple festival finished on Thursday, October 17, the women from the families had gone to the seaside near Periasamipuram for a dip around 7 a.m. on Friday. Reportedly, some of the women were washed away on large waves, and an alarm was raised.

Illakiya. M (21) of G.R. Nagar Madurai and S. Kanniammal (50) also of Madurai drowned, and were declared ‘brought dead’ at the Vembar Primary Health Centre. Three others, S.N. Muruga Lakshmi (38) of Kerala, M. Swetha (22) of Madurai and S. Anitha (29) also of Madurai were given first-aid and then rushed to the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Kurangudi police have registered a case and are investigating.