Two women found dead near Usilampatti

December 11, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house at Keezhapudur in Usilampatti following a family dispute on Saturday.

The police said that R. Yamuna (27) had married Ravikumar seven years back and they had two children. However, due to some domestic issues, Yamuna had left Ravikumar and had come to her mother’s house in Keezhapudur a week back along with her children.

Recently, Ravikumar came to Keezhapudur and took with him his two children after a quarrel.

Dejected over this, Yamuna along with her mother R. Saraswathi (40) took the extreme step. After post-mortem, their bodies were cremated.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

In unrelated incidents, S. Lakshmanan (23) of Peraiyur and S. Manikandan (50), of Kalligudi, died when they drowned in a waterbody on Friday.