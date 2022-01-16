Madurai

Two women drown in Virudhunagar

Two women drowned in separate incidents in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Police said S. Santhanamari, 25, of Peranaickkanpatti under Vembakottai police station limits went to bathe in an oorani along with her relatives M. Kaliammal, 35 and P. Sumathi, 18.

As the women were bathing, Kaliammal and Sumathi went to the deeper portion of the waterbody and began to struggle. Santhanamari rushed to their help and managed to pull them out of danger. However, she drowned. Her body was taken to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

In another incident, S. Abhinaya, 19 of N. Venkatesapuram under Sattur Taluk limit drowned in a quarry pit.

The deceased along with her father, Shanmugaiah, and a relative, Manoranjani, went to bathe in a the quarry pit when she drowned. Her body was taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital.


