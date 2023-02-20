Two women drown in sea, police search for missing man’s body

February 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Two women drowned and another man missing after they fell off from the women fell from the boat near Devipattinam here in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

According to police, a group of people from Madurai had come to Ramanathapuram on Sunday night to offer worship at the Ulagammal Temple in Devipattinam. After darshan on Monday noon, they had hired a boat from R. Sundar (28) of Devipattinam and all the 13 members ventured into the sea.

Investigations revealed that the two women identified as Irulayee (53) and Manimegalai (50) of Solai Alagupuram in Madurai reportedly lost balance due to heavy wind and had a fatal fall.

Shocked over the incident, Muthumani (35) of Sunnambukara Street also jumped into the sea to save the two women. He could not be traced immediately, the officer added.

While the boatman has been detained, police said that others identified as Murugan (62), Panchavarnam, Kanagaraj (35), Ravi (30), Bhuvaneswari (30), Ahalya (10) Viswa (5) Eswari, Archana and Sadana reached the shore. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they had not obtained permission.

The Coast Guard personnel in Devipattinam and a few local fishermen are searching for the missing person and the bodies of the two women were sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case.