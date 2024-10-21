GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two women crushed to death by lorry in Tirumangalam

Published - October 21, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women, J. Eswari (43) of Agathapatti and M. Nagarathinam (42) of Tirumangalam, who were riding pillion with one Ayyanar, were crushed to death after they came under the wheel of a truck after falling from the motorcycle in Tirumangalam on Monday.

The deceased, conservancy workers with Tirumangalam municipality, were on their way to Pandian Nagar after attending a condolence meeting in Annakamu Thoppu. When the bike was crossing Thevar statue junction at around 3.45 p.m., the women fell down from the bike.

A truck was following them closely. Its driver A. Jayaprakash of Tiruchi could not stop the truck all of a sudden and the duo were crushed by the wheel of the lorry and killed on the spot.

Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.

