Two who flayed Centre on lockdown get bail

MADURAI

Ramanathapuram District Court has granted bail to two men, arrested and remanded in judicial custody for criticising in social media the Central government’s decision to impose lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The third accused, a woman, is already out on station bail.

Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Shanmugasundaram granted bail to A. Seeni and M. Ibrahim and directed them to stay at home during the lockdown period. They should not come out except in case of emergency, the judge said.

The petitioners were granted bail on execution of own bond of ₹ 20,000 each. They were directed to appear before the Judicial Magistrate on May 13 and execute a fresh bond of ₹20,000 each. After the lockdown was lifted, they should appear before the police daily, the judge said.

The judge directed the petitioners not to tamper with evidence or witness during trial and if there were any breach of the bail conditions, the bail order would stand dismissed. Appropriate action would be initiated against them, the judge said.

S.P. Pattinam Police had booked the trio under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for their alleged criticism of the government’s decision to impose national lockdown and the subsequent prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C in social media.