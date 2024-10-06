ADVERTISEMENT

Two-wheeler rider burnt to death after collision near Theni

Updated - October 06, 2024 06:42 pm IST - THENI

Smoke billows from a bus that caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler in Theni.

A 54-year-old man was burnt to death when the two-wheeler he was riding collided against a private bus and caught fire in Theni district on Sunday.

Arasangam, 54, of Koozhaianoor Ayyanarpuram was riding his two-wheeler. As he was approaching Veerapandi NH-Theni Bodenthrapuram, a private bus that was proceeding from Madurai to Cumbum collided against his two-wheeler at the four-way lane intersection. Under the impact of the collision, the bike caught fire and the motorist was burnt to death, police said.

Many passengers attempted to escape from the bus and panic prevailed for sometime. In the meantime, fire tenders from Theni and Bodinayakkanur stations rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

Veerapandi police have registered a case and are investigating.

