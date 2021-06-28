Madurai

Two-wheeler police patrolling intensified in Madurai rural district

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), Kamini, flagging off additional two-wheelers for the patrol service of Madurai Rural District Police, in the presence of Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madurai District Police have augmented the ‘Madurai Kavalan’ two-wheeler patrolling service, as part of crime prevention measures.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range), Kamini, flagged off the additional 19 motorbikes for patrolling on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, said the district already had 20 two-wheeler patrol vehicles. The district police received around 100 calls to its control room every day. The number goes up to 200 on festival days. “Immediately, upon receiving the calls, police personnel reach the spot on the two-wheelers to resolve problems - including domestic issues - and attend to complaints,” he said.

The additional 19 patrol bikes will help in intensive crime prevention, as police personnel will be able to reach the spot at the earliest.

The DIG advised the two-wheeler patrol personnel to patiently listen to the people’s complaints and promptly act on them.


