Two-wheeler patrol fleet gets bigger

Madurai District Police get 19 more motorcycles

Madurai District Police have augmented Madurai Kavalan two-wheeler patrol service as part of crime-preventing activities with Deputy Inspector General of Police of Madurai Range Kamini flagging off an additional 19 patrol motorcycles here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that already the district had 20 such vehicles. The control room of the district police received around 100 calls every day and it went up to 200 on festival days. “Immediately upon receiving the calls, the police personnel will reach the spot on two-wheelers to resolve the problems, including domestic issues, and attend to complaints,” he said.

The additional patrol motorcycles would help in intensive crime prevention by reaching the spots at the earliest, he said.

The DIG gave advise on how the patrol personnel should discahrge their duties, like patiently listening to the people’s complaints and promptly acting on them.