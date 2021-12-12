Two-way traffic restored on Nethaji Road

Madurai

12 December 2021 20:46 IST

One-way traffic regulation between Jhansi Rani Park and Baladhandayuthapaniswamy Temple stretch of Nethaji Road has been revoked and it has been made two-way.

The road was made one-way, allowing traffic from the temple towards the park, to avoid congestion during the peak of Deepavali sales in the shopping area. Based on requests from traders and road users, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha has ordered for resumption of two-way traffic, a statement said.

