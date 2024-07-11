GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two waterbodies in Avaniapuram to be desilted

Published - July 11, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation of Madurai on Thursday entrusted Dhan Foundation with the task of desilting two ‘ooranis’ (waterbodies ) in Avaniapuram.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth handed over the letter to the representatives of Dhan Foundation in the presence of Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

Speaking to media persons, the Mayor said Ariyanachiar oorani and Nallathangal oorani in Avaniapuram in ward number 100 in zone 5 would be given a facelift under the CSR activity. The bunds would also be strengthened and fenced, and tree saplings would be planted there as part of the works.

After the works, the two waterbodies would help improve the water table in the area and benefit close to five acres of land. The desilting works would allow storage of 7.5 lakh litres of water in the waterbodies, Ms. Indrani said.

