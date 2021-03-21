Two wagons derail in Vadipatti station

Madurai

21 March 2021 21:56 IST

Two wagons of a goods train carrying ballast for the railways derailed at Vadipatti railway station on Sunday afternoon.

According to railway sources, the incident occurred on the loop line at around 2 p.m. It had come from Kodai Road railway station. A railway official said imbalance in weight due to uneven loading of ballast on one side could have led to the wagons jumping off the rails while negotiating the point. However, rail traffic on the line was not affected. Railway officials rushed to the spot and the wagons were re-railed in the evening.

