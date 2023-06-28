Two vehicles with 2,400 kg beedi leaves seized

June 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police seized ₹20 lakh-worth of beedi leaves weighing about 2,400 kg at two places near Thoothukudi on Tuesday night as they were about to be smuggled in boats to Sri Lanka.

A mini cargo vehicle was intercepted during a vehicle check conducted at Pudur Pandiapuram Bridge on Madurai Road.. But the driver did not stop and drove towards East Coast Road in a bid to escape. It was caught after a hot chase, police said.

While the driver and the cleaner of the vehicle escaped, police seized the vehicle with 40 bags of beedi leaves, weighing about 1,200 Kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, Q Branch Police intercepted a mini cargo vehicle carrying 1,200 kg beedi leaves at Pullaaveli near Pazhayakaayal. However, the driver escaped. The vehicles with the beedi leaves were handed over to the Department of Customs for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.