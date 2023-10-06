Two vehicles with 11 tonnes ration rice seized; 5 held

October 06, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized two vehicles with 11 tonnes of ration rice and arrested five persons in two incidents in the district on Friday.

Following tip-off, a Civil Supplies CID police team raided Arugankulam near Naranammalpuram on Tirunelveli outskirts on Friday. As a few persons were unloading ration rice bags from a sports utility vehicle parked in front of the house of one Chinnadurai, the police nabbed S. Esakki, E. Shankar and E. Thalavai Madasamy, all from Arugankulam.

The police team also seized 9,500 Kg ration rice and the SUV. The trio told the police that they were collecting the ration rice from various suppliers here to smuggle it to neighbouring Kerala.

The hunt is on to arrest Chinnadurai.

During vehicle check conducted Thirukkurungudi near Valliyoor, the Civil Supplies CID team seized 2,000 Kg ration rice from a mini cargo vehicle registered in Kerala.

While the mini lorry driver G. Rajesh, 26, of Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district and loadman K. Ramesh, 39, of Nanguneri were arrested, the hunt is on to nab vehicle owner Murugan of Kanniyakuamri and rice supplier A. Muthuvel of Maavadi near Kalakkad in the district.