Two vehicles destroyed in fire

Published - August 21, 2024 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel putting out the fire on Thoothukudi Collectorate campus on Wednesday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel putting out the fire on Thoothukudi Collectorate campus on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Two vehicles, including an electric scooter, were completely destroyed after fire broke out in the electric vehicle when it was parked on the Collectorate premises on Wednesday.

 Contract worker Muthukumar, who had parked his electric scooter on the Collectorate premises, had gone for the work in the Collectorate. As sudden fire engulfed his electric vehicle around 3 p.m., people standing near the parking lot tried to extinguish the fire. Even before the flame could be contained, the fire spread to two more bikes.

 Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thoothukudi SIPCOT Fire Station extinguished the fire which had destroyed the electric vehicle of Mr. Muthukumar and one more vehicle. Another bike partially damaged in the mishap.

 It is suspected that the fire triggered in the battery of the electric vehicle might have spread to other vehicles.

 SIPCOT police have registered a case.

