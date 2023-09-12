September 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

Two earthen urns that were unearthed by villagers near Vembakottai archaeological excavation site have been recovered by Revenue officials on Tuesday.

According to the Vembakottai excavation site director Pon Baskar, following a tip-off about the finding of the urns from a temple land in Sivasangupatti, revenue officials collected two of them from the temple site and a local school.

While the second phase of excavation is being taken up on the northern bank of Vaipppar river, the village is located about four km south of the site. It is on the southern bank of the river, Mr. Baskar said.

“It seems the local villagers found a few urns but did not know about their antiquity. Children had broken some of them while playing,” Mr. Baskar said.

The Headmaster of a local school had taken one of them and preserved it on the school premises. “The cone-shaped urns are about two-foot high and the diameter of their middle portion is of around three-and-a-half foot,” he said. After studying the urns, Mr. Baskar said that they could be around 2,000 years old.

