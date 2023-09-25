HamberMenu
Two unidentified persons found murdered in Madurai, Tiruchuli

September 25, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old man was found dead with cut injury on his head on the railway track in Tiruchuli on Monday morning.

Initially, the police suspected that he might have been hit by a train. But closer observation of the injury revealed that the man had sustained a deep cut injury on his head.

The police suspect that he could have been murdered somewhere else and the body dumped on the railway track to divert the attention of the police.

Tiruchuli police have registered a case of murder.

Meanwhile, another unidentified body with head injuries were found in the Vaigai river near Arapalayam on Monday morning. The police said that the deceased should be around 30 years of age.

A closed circuit television camera video footage showed two men walking into the river. The police said that both of them were yet to be identified. A drunk brawl could have led to the murder of the youth by hitting him on his head, the police said.

Karimedu police have registered a case.

