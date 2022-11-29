  1. EPaper
Two UGD workers rescued after compound wall collapses in Sivaganga

November 29, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Firefighters rescue a construction worker from a UGD site in Sivaganga on Tuesday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued two construction workers after they were buried when a compound wall collapsed here on Tuesday.

Following a call, the firefighters rushed to the spot at Sivaganga-Madurai Mukku intersection. It is said that a woman worker, Ochakalai of Vembathur, and another worker, Muthu from Panaiyur, near here were working to lay UGD pipes for a private house under construction.

Even as Muthu was engaged in laying the pipes, the compound wall suddenly collapsed. Both Muthu and Ochakalai were trapped. While the woman worker was swiftly rescued, the fire service personnel had to clear the debris for about 45 minutes to bring out Muthu. He was rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Police investigation was on.

Traffic on the busy stretch was choked for almost an hour in the evening as the news spread about the incident. Police had a tough time in regulating the crowd.

